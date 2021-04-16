Ways to mix feminine and masculine fashion trends

When it comes to fashion, the lines between masculinity and femininity continue to become blurred. Many designers have combined menswear and womenswear to create stunning runway looks.

But how to do you mix the two when it comes to your own wardrobe? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Follow Suit

You do not need to be in business to rock a suit. With the current surge of woman empowerment, sharp tailoring has become a massive trend. The key to a suit is to embrace the classic lines of traditional menswear. However, you can soften the mannish shape by pairing your suit with a Bardot top or silk blouse. Finish with some dishevelled hair and pointed heels for a truly effortless look.

Pair Up

If sharp tailoring is not your thing, go for an unexpected style combination instead. A black moto leather jacket is a wardrobe must-have and is perfect for all occasions. It is also perfect for toughening up your soft skirts or stylish gowns.

Mess Around With Proportions

Sexy is no longer synonymous with figure hugging. You can choose to wear pieces that skim your body rather than cling to it and you will still look great. The secret with playing with proportions is to not drown in fabric. It is all about balance. If you want to wear an oversized shirt, make sure to pair it with slim-fit jeans. Or you can go with a mini skirt and boots.

Go Sporty

Sportswear is another great way of mixing femininity and masculinity together. And it can be a great way to bring a modern twist on your dresses. Team your puffer jacket with your sparkly or lace slip dress for a modern twist. Not to mention, you’ll stay warm on chilly nights.

Check Please

This season is all about softer and less defined prints so canine checks have crept their way back into our wardrobes. This pattern is the perfect blend of masculine, heritage and conservative.

The trick to wearing it is to balance it with everything that isn’t. choosing a neutral colour like grey will allow you the freedom to go all in with colour or feminine details. If you are weary of looking like Cher from Clueless, add just a touch of houndstooth with a statement bag.

