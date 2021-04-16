Nazanin Pimentel unveils her lingerie Brand Elle Reve

In Irish fashion news, former Savage x Fenty lingerie model Nazanin Pimentel has just launched her lingerie brand called Elle Reve.

The 34-year-old Californian model and actresses new fashion line includes a host of delicate slips, bralettes, bodysuits, rompers as well as sleeper accessories.

About Nazanin Pimentel

Nazanin Pimentel is an American fashion model and fashion business woman who along with fronting images for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie campaigns has also appeared on many of the leading fashion magazines around the world including Vogue, Sports Illustrated and Seventeen.

Pimentel has also featured in fashion campaigns for other clothing houses including Missguided, PrettyLittleThing and Smashbox Cosmetics. In 2016 she partnered with American swimwear and accessory brand Chynna Dolls in creating swimsuits.

Impressive debut collection

The new Elle Reve collection fashion line-up is quite impressive as well which includes sexy black bodysuits, cherry-coloured bralettes, silk slips, bedtime rompers and some sleep accessories which include her range of eye masks.

It’s in the name

The name Elle Reve which in French means “she dreams” was all part of Nazanin Pimentel’s inspiration and according to her was a natural fit for her new fashion brand.

Nazanin explains that she wanted a name that overall encompasses herself as a woman saying that she has always been dreamer and encourages other people to dream and go after what they really want.

Her range embodies confidence

Talking to on-line fashion magazine WWD, Nazanin told them “This line is for anyone who wants to feel comfortable in their own skin”

“I want to evoke confidence, comfortability and my love of just really functional pieces. I love that my pieces can be worn from day to night. And the fabrics are super buttery: super soft, super moldable. It’s not going to have any grab and it just feels like you’re not really wearing anything, but obviously you are.”

Check out her new collection

The doors to Elle Reve new website launches today and includes her 11-piece Lush Collection which come in a mixtures of sizes starting at XS all the way up to XXL that are available on her website: ellereve.com.

