Missguided unveil new MSGD Active collection

Missguided unveil new MSGD Active collection

In Irish fashion news, UK on-line fashion retailer, Missguided have just launched their new activewear range MSGD Active for women. This fab new activewear collection consists of 42 pieces of bright and wonderful activewear titled “MSGD Active” which features a host of body hug fitting activewear clothing that comes with seamless designs that are constructed using recycled materials.

About Missguided

This UK fashion house was founded in Manchester, England in the UK back in 1996. This multi-channel on-line retailer sells female clothing targeted at women aged between 16-35 years and also operate their own menswear brand called Mennace.

The new MSGD Active range from Missguided comes in sizes starting at size 6 that go right up to size 30 and also includes styles for maternity wear, modest dressing and with tall and petite options.

The timing for the release of the new Misguided MSGD Active range will be welcomed by most active women who enjoy working out in style and comfort and the sustainable design of pieces from this collection will be welcomed by most environmentalists given it’s inclusion of recycled plastics as part of its design.

The collection itself includes tops that are designed in short-sleeve finishes, round neck crop tops to racer style sports bras, while bottoms include cycling shorts, booty shorts and full-length leggings. The collection also features short unitards.

With bright and bold shades evident throughout the collection it includes shades of lemon, pink blue, green, orange, pink as well as traditional black.

Go to pieces from the collection

Stand out pieces to watch out for within this MSGD Active range are their recycled pink MSGD rib seamless gym cycling shorts made from pre or post-consumer polyamide waste which can includes plastic bottles and textile waste.

Also worth noting are their recycled orange MSGD rib seamless padded sports bra which are also constructed using recycled polyamide waste. The new Missguided MSGD Active collection is on sale now and can be viewed at the misguided website.

Missguided unveil new MSGD Active collection