In Irish fashion news, American rapper, Cardi B has teamed up with Reebok for her all-new fashion collection. The 28-year-old New York native who is no stranger to the fashion world having previously partnered with American designer for her A-Z of music video has also released her own Tom Ford’s Cardi B lipstick in 2018 that sold out in less than 24 hours.

Cardi’s new release with the German based sportswear company is also based on a retro theme that has 90’s fashion written all over it that according to the singer takes inspiration from the 1990’s and her summertime visits to Coney Island in Brooklyn.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (AKA) Cardi B is her latest venture for Reebok with the award-winning Grammy singer unveiling her latest collection titled Summertime Fine Collection with Reebok last Monday.

Talking about her new fashion releases Cardi B said in a media statement “I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi B said in a statement. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make everybody look amazing.”

This new collection from Cardi B is quite extensive and caters for a range of gym and sportswear apparel which includes leggings, sports bras, and track jackets that come in a range of bright colourful palettes including reds and purples. Her new fashion range also has 2 new style sneakers included which the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double sneaker.

One important factor about Cardi’s new fashion range was to ensure that it was size inclusive which sees sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X and according to Reebok are designed to flatter the wearers body shape.

This is Cardi’s second collection for Reebok having partnered with them back in November 2020 for her debut Club C sneaker. Cardi B’s Summertime Fine Collection with Reebok goes on release on Friday 23rd April and will be available at the Reebok online store.

