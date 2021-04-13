Top Men’s jumper styles that will always be in fashion

Everyone’s wardrobe needs some knitwear. And men’s wardrobe are no exception. Today, there is a wide range of knits that keep you warm, but they do not have the same style as the classics.

Trends come and go. But there are certain styles of knitwear that will always be in fashion. And therefore, should have a permanent place in your wardrobe. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out! .

Crew Neck

Your crew neck is arguably the most versatile on this list. The simple design can be worn with anything, over t-shirts or shirts. But you can even rock it with a suit or checked blazer.

A plain design works best as it will go with everything in your wardrobe. However, if you are more of an intarsia person – where a random pattern is knitted into the jumper – it’s best to go abstract. This will help you avoid the dreaded Christmas Jumper Delusion, a belief that you can wear this style at any other time other than December 25th.

Fishermans Knit

This is the hardiest jumper on this list. The dense weave of the fabric is sure to see you through your coldest days. But it is no wonder, given that it was originally used for wear at sea. Additionally, this versatile knitwear can also be worn the other way round, making it ideal for getting dressed in the dark.

Roll Neck

The origins of the roll neck jumper are positively medieval, with it being created as an undergarment for knights. Jumping forward in time, the look became popular in the 1920s.

As your roll neck has a built-in scarf, it makes the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot rock it at any other time of the year. We do recommend you wear yours with a suit in place of a shirt and tie. But a casual pair of chinos shouldn’t be overlooked.

Cardigan

Unless you are a Mod aficionado, a fitted cardigan is not easy to wear. however, a chunky cardigan with a shawl collar is a must-have piece for anyone’s wardrobe. It is both comforting and comfortable and makes for the perfect ‘house coat’. And thanks to style icons like Steve McQueen – who wore his with a white t-shirt or button-down shirt – a cardigan has become a classic too.

Cable Knit

Much like your fisherman knitwear, the cable knit jumper has its origins in the brutal weather conditions of deep-sea fishing. This jumper takes inspiration from a fisherman’s rope and the diamond pattern of a fisherman’s net. But it is also a highly functional item to own. Traditionally, the wool has a high lanolin content, making it repel water.

A proper cable knit jumper can retain 30 percent of its weight in water before the wearer feels wet. With that being said, it’s no wonder why the cable knit make the perfect garment for your wardrobe. And it always looks good with jeans and casual trousers.

