Maisie Williams Global Sustainability Ambassador for H&M

Maisie Williams Global Sustainability Ambassador for H&M

In Irish fashion news, British actress and environmentalist Maisie Williams has partnered with Swedish fashion house, H&M to take on the role of Global Sustainability Ambassador.

The 23-year-old ‘Game of Thrones” actress is hoping to revolutionise the way all fashion houses work by helping H&M achieve their goal of “only using recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by the year 2030.

Maisie’s first task is to appear in both physical and digital animation format to promote the remaking and recycling of unwanted garments in a joint effort to close the loop in fashion.

Williams in her likeness will appear as part of a short film created by 3D animators at Goodbye Kansas Studio who will be characterised as Avatar Maisie. She will also be doing other roles for the Swedish fashion house that will include engaging with their customers and promoting and inspiring change within the fashion industry in the coming year.

In a media statement released by the Saturn Awards winning actress, Maisie said: “I am excited to finally share the news of my partnership with H&M as Global Sustainability Ambassador and cannot wait for you all to see what we have been working on. In this role.”

“I will be working closely with experts within H&M to drive sustainability initiatives and shape the path towards an accessible and circular fashion future. The long-term goal is to use 100 percent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials for textiles across the full H&M Group brands by 2030. It’s time to take action and create more viable production circuits in fashion to protect our planet for the next generation.”

All this coincides with the launch of the ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ clothing recycling station will be launched by H&M who have teamed with Nintendo game to launch the “H&M Looop Island in the social simulation game.

This encourages people to recycle them into new ones where players can recycle their gaming outfits for new ones while exploring the sustainable island.

Gamers will also have the opportunity to meet ‘Animal Crossing’ fan Williams and the H&M team at Looop Island to find out more about recycling and their goal.

Global Sustainability Manager at H&M Pascal Brun commented “Being part of this initiative together with Maisie Williams to drive for change within the fashion industry by encouraging our customers and fans to resume, remake and recycle unwanted garments, is something we at H&M are very ambitious about. The future of fashion needs to look different, and we want to be a part of this solution.”

Maisie Williams Global Sustainability Ambassador for H&M