Fashion houses unite for sustainable fashion initiative

In Sustainable fashion news, over 24 leading fashion houses and designers have united to provide fashion students across the UK with their left-over fabric materials that can be used by them to create garments and accessories as part of their college work.

This new initiative has been compiled with the help of the British Fashion Council, fashion writer critic Charlie Porter, Matchesfashion, Fora and connector and brand ambassador Cozette McCreery who are all playing their role in this sustainable fashion Student Fabric Initiative.

In total there are a combination of 24 fashion brands and labels talking part in this Student Fabric Initiative that include:

ASICS

Barbour

Begg x Co

Bianca Saunders

Charlotte Knowles

Craig Green

David Koma

Gabriela Hearst

Halpern

Hamilton and Hare

Knitster LDN

Mackintosh

Natasha Zinko

Orlebar Brown

Paul Smith

Per Gotesson

Phoebe English

PREEN by Thornton Bregazzi

Qasimi

River Island

ROKSANDA

Simone Rocha

Sunspel

Victoria Beckham

The British Fashion Council with their Institute of Positive Fashion and Colleges Council are responsible for overseeing the logistics of the donated material by the fashion designers to fashion students across the UK.

This scheme was originally piloted by British fashion house, Burberry via their “ReBurberry” programme where they distributed their own unwanted and unused fabric to fashion students in colleges around the UK

This allowed for the development of a centralised logistics process for donations and set the blueprint for other fashion brands and house to work with colleges that can provide vital and practical support for future fashion talent.

Caroline Rush who is the CEO of the BFC (British Fashion Council) commented “We are delighted to work with some fantastic brands to meaningfully support the pipeline of creative talent here in the UK with the support of our incredible colleges network. One of the BFC‘s priorities is to encourage the industry to move towards a circular fashion economy while supporting excellence in fashion design. Being able to help students in need while managing to offset waste is an important example of the power of industry-wide collaboration.”

