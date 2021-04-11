Helpful ways to remove lipstick stains from your clothes

Lipstick has the power to completely transform your smile and pull any outfit together. One wrong swipe, however, can completely wreck your clothing as lipstick stains are notoriously hard to get rid of.

The combination of wax, pigments and oil make lipstick a clothing nightmare and some tips can even worsen the stain. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our advice on how to remove lipstick stains from your clothes.

Washable Clothing

90% of clothes that supposed to be ‘dry cleaned’ can be thrown into the washing machine. With proper cleaning methods and detergents, of course.

If stains happens when you’re out, it’s better to wait and treat it at home when you have time to tend to the area. And forget about using a cocktail napkin. This will drive your lipstick further into your clothes. Any frantic attempts to get rid of stains will only make more messes and leave you with a ruined shirt.

If you cannot resist temptation, you can spot treat the stain with a stain removal stick. Simply, wet it under some warm water and work it into the stain with your finger. When you see the stain start to break up, message the product in and leave it soaking for 30 minutes. This will allow the stain solution to penetrate your clothing.

Cool water is perfect for delicate fabrics like silk or wool. Warm to hot water works best for everyday fabrics. A good trick is to place the stained item in a basin, then pour some near boiling water from a height directly onto the stain. Only do this when everyday fabrics like cotton or durable synthetics. Then, you can simply wash the item as you normally would.

Dry Clean Only

When it comes to removing lipstick stains from dry clean only clothing, follow this tip to prevent water stains. Once you lift the stain, dampen a clean part of the cloth to remove any remaining soap, then remove all excess moisture with a dry part.

When you take it to be dry cleaned, be sure to point out the stain to your cleaner.

A matte lipstick stain is easier to treat than a glossy lipstick as matte lipstick has more wax than oil. However, it’s best to do spot treatment and try to salvage your clothes.

