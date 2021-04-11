Brad Pitt turns fashion designer with Brioni

In Irish fashion news, Hollywood heart throb Brad Pitt is showing his expertise away from the big screen and designed a new fashion wear collection for the Italian fashion house.

The 57-year-old actor already works with the Penne based fashion house since becoming their ambassador back in 2019. Now Pitt has now collaborated to take part in creating pieces for his new exclusive capsule collection titled “BP Signature.”

About Brioni

Founded in Rome in 1945, it is known for its bespoke men’s suits, sartorial ready-to-wear collections, and leather goods. These include their stylish James Bond tuxedos and chic fashion wear which according to the Italian fashion label are all made to expresses a deliberately simple style that finds further strength from their sophisticated materials and easiness to combine.

Pitt who is seen as one of the sexiest men in Hollywood is already renowned and respected as a true fashion icon and according to Brioni, “Brad’s way of wearing clothes, whether formal, casual or black tie, reflects his personality, rather than distracting from it,”

The new Brad Pitt X Brioni Collection consists of seven stylish pieces that include a two-button suit, a light long-sleeved cashmere polo sweater, a double – splittable cashmere sport jacket, a lightweight unlined car coat, and a velvet evening jacket with matching wool trousers and cotton shirt.

The new collection titled” BP Signature evening look” takes its inspiration from the outfit worn by Brad at the 92nd Academy Awards Ceremony.

This is where Brad picked up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s critically acclaimed 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Each item featured in this new BP collection are designed by himself to represent his own signature.

Talking about Brad’s new fashion collection, Norbert Stumpfl who is design director for Brioni commented “It was a great pleasure to work with Brad Pitt to create the BP Signature pieces. It was a chance to design something comfortable, easy and flexible without sacrificing style or sophistication. The beauty of the collection is in its versatility, while leaving ample room for the Brioni man to make his own statement in how to wear it,”

The new BP Signature collection is now available on -line at Brioni’s website and also at selected Brioni stores worldwide.

