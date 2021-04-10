Dua Lipa unveils the new Puma Mayze sneakers

In Irish fashion news, singer, Dua Lipa has launched the brand new Mayze sneakers for sportswear company, Puma. The 25-year-old British musician from London has been snapped posing in the latest footwear release from the German sportswear fashion house.

Dua Lip took up the ambassador role for Puma back in late 2020 and has now appeared wearing their Mayze sneaker as part of her Puma’s latest footwear campaign for their new creeper-style footwear.

Imagery for the new Puma Mayze sneaker campaign was carried out by American-Italian world-famous fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

In a media statement surrounding the launch, Dua Lipa who posed in in fishnet tights and Puma top and bralette commented that the new Puma Mayze sneakers is a good fit for her own type of particular styling and that it works both on and off stage given its classic designed sole that offers so much versatility to the wearer.

Dua Lipa is no stranger to working with fashion and beauty brands. Already she has collaborated with US makeup and beauty giant MAC Cosmetics to produce her own lip gloss called “Future Forward.”

To add to this, she has worked on fashion campaigns for Italian fashion house, Yes Saint Lauren as well as taking on an ambassador role for French water brand Evian.

Dua Lip has also taken on the responsibility for fronting Puma’s ‘She Moves Us’ campaign, which aims to “inspire women who move together to achieve and connect through sport and culture.”

The self-confessed “trainerholic” has already admitted to owning dozens of pairs of trainers that Due Lipa claims are a representation of her own type of styling.

The new Puma Mayze sneakers that are available in both White-Peyote and White-Puma Black priced at €100 can be purchased directly at the Puma online store now.

