Harvey Elliott signs as New Balance ambassador

Harvey Elliott signs as New Balance ambassador

In Irish fashion news, Liverpool Football Club’s Harvey Elliott has just been announced as ambassador for sports brand New Balance.

The Surrey born soccer star who currently plays on the wing for Liverpool FC has been chosen to represent the US sports fashion and footwear Boston based company as their latest sports ambassador in the UK.

18-year-old Harvey Elliott is described as one of the best soccer talents in the English Premiership who arrived at Anfield from Fulham FC back in 2018.

His attraction to New Balance is two-fold given Harvey plays for last year’s Premiership champions plus is also a rising England soccer international.

This record-breaking teenager was not only the youngest player to start with London soccer club, Fulham FC at the tender age of just 15 but is also the youngest player ever to start a football match for his current team Liverpool FC.

New Balance which who were established back in 1906 in the US, are one of the leading footwear and sports apparel companies in the world today who have kit sponsorship deals in pl ace across many sectors of sports including soccer, cricket, athletics and basketball. They are also current kit suppliers for the Republic of Ireland men’s soccer team.

Talking about his new ambassador role with New Balance, Elliott said: “Signing with New Balance is a massive step in my career. I’m pleased with my performances this season, but I’m also focused on working hard and taking my game to the next level. It feels good to be working with a global brand that wants to help me get there”.

Kenny McCallum who is Global Football General Manager for New Balance added “We’re excited to have one of the most prodigious young talents in Europe join the New Balance family. Harvey has an incredible amount of flair and a positive approach to the game, which makes him exciting to watch”.

Harvey Elliott signs as New Balance ambassador