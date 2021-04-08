Some of the best DIY tinted moisturisers to try at home

Foundations and concealers tend to get all the praise when it comes to makeup. But we are here to sing the praises of an underrated product, the tinted moisturiser.

Exactly like they sound, tinted moisturiser are hydrating products that have a slight tint to them. They are less about full coverage and more about letting your skin breathe and glow.

While most beauty companies have their own tinted moisturisers, we are here to tell you a secret: you can make your own at home which give the same results. And this way, you know exactly what you are putting onto your skin. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for some DIY tinted moisturiser recipes.

Dark Skin Tones

Clove’s rich colour can be customisable depending on how much you sprinkle into your moisturiser. And thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it is perfect for those of you with acne prone skin. Additionally, as it is a antioxidant, it can help protect your skin against free radicals and signs of ageing.

Just scoop some of your favourite moisturiser into a small jar. Next, mix in some clove until you get the desired colour. To avoid clumps, be sure to mix thoroughly. And as always, do a patch test before applying to your face. Given that moisturisers can last up to 12 months and cloves up to 2-3 years, you don’t have to worry about product going bad faster.

Medium Skin Tones

Not only does cocoa powder taste good, but it also can be beneficial for your skin. It is rich in antioxidants, fights free radical damage and improves skin’s elasticity. Since it’s high in fatty acids, coca powder can even be moisturising for dry skin types when mixed with moisturiser.

Just like with dark skin tones and cloves, mix some cocoa powder with your favourite moisturiser until you get the desired colour.

Light Skin Tones

Nutmeg can even out your skin tone and improve any discolouration. As well as that, it can also serve as an exfoliant, which can improve your skin’s texture. As nutmeg can last for up to 2 years, you do not need to worry about it affecting your favourite moisturiser.

