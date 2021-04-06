Kaia Gerber rocks Calvin Klein Spring 2021 campaign

In Irish fashion news, American model Kaia Gerber rocks as she fronts the new spring summer fashion campaign for Calvin Klein.

The 19-year old fashion model who fronts the American fashion house’s new Spring ad campaign can be seen posing in different shows and could without doubt be mistaken for a young version of her mother, 80’s supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Gerber made her debut in the fashion world when she was 10 years of age when she was chosen to model Italian fashion house Versace’s Young Versace fashion line.

At the sweet age of 16, Kaia made her debut on the catwalk for Calvin Klein when she was chosen to model Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons’s new collection for the Italian fashion house.

Since then she has gone on to work with some of the biggest fashion and beauty labels in the business that include Burberry, Prada, Coach, Givenchy and Valentino.

Kaia is also a fond favourite of some of the leading fashion designers across the globe and appeared in lots of different seasonal campaigns for fashion designers including Stella McCartney, the late Karl Lagerfeld and also Jimmy Choo.

Calvin Klein’s new SS campaign 2021 see the Los Angeles born model showing off their new SS21 collection that includes a range a CK underwear including bra’s and briefs all displaying the infamous Calvin’s signature elasticated band.

Other photos show the young model donning a woven shirt, snow-white stomper boots and denim cut-offs which to some would recognise as a younger Cindy Crawford’s signature Daisy Duke look. Photos for the campaign were snapped by one of New York’s leading beauty photographers, Ryan McGinley.

All this comes ahead of the news that the talented fashion model has been selected to make her acting debut in Netflix’s 10th Season of American Horror Story which first aired back in 2011 and An anthology of stories consisting of a house with a deadly secret set in the US.

