Ways to style your pencil skirt in 2021

A staple wardrobe piece since the 50s, the pencil skirt is one versatile fashion item. It is capable of making you look like a Hollywood siren, a powerful business person or high fashion mogul.

If you want to know what pencil skirts belong in your wardrobe, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find how to max your pencil skirt look this season.

Denim Pencil Skirt

For those of you who love vintage fashion, a denim pencil skirt is the way to go. It looks chill, laidback and effortlessly cool. Not to mention, it is super easy to style. You just need to forget every old fashion rule your mother taught you. If you want to wear double denim, go for it. Want to pair your skirt with some stilettos? You are on your way to creating a super stylish outfit.

Leather Pencil Skirt

If you are looking for a powerful addition to your wardrobe, get yourself a leather pencil skirt. This bold piece oozes confidence and is a winner for almost all occasions. Though it may not be appropriate for the beach, it looks great for a night time look. To bring some balance to your look, go for tops with high necklines and delicate fabrics.

Floral Pencil Skirt

Florals are always fun, flirty and a little flamboyant. But if you are unsure of how to style your floral pencil skirt, we are here to help. While there may be no set rules, there are some style tricks to creating a memorable outfit.

For a versatile outfit, keep light colours on top as well as on the bottom. However, if dark colours are your thing, just do the opposite. But for a truly unique look, pair a contrasting shirt with your floral skirt.

Lace Pencil Skirt

For those of you who feel lace is outdated or not for them, we are here to prove you wrong. It is an ultra-feminine fabric that will forever complement the shape of your pencil skirt.

This delicate fabric will become the centrepiece of your outfit. if you are looking to get everyone’s attention, a white lace skirt is the way to go. Just make sure to wear nude heels to elongate your legs.

As lace is usually a highly detail fabric, you have two ways to go about finding a top. You can match intricacy with intricacy. However, if you would like some contrast, keep things simple and let your skirt be the focal point of your outfit.

