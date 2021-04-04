In The Style teams up with Stacey Solomon

In The Style teams up with Stacey Solomon

In Irish fashion news, British TV personality Stacey Solomon has collaborated with In The Style for a new fashion collection and partnership.

The 31-year-old X-Factor finalist is set to make a 6 figure sum with her new deal with the Manchester fashion house that was set up back in 2013.

The principle model of her new deal with In The Style Fashion Limited will include Solomon designing, developing and market clothing and accessories collections in collaboration with the In The Style team and will see Stacey adding her own personal touches and detailing to each of her collections.

Solomon is seen as a big attraction to the In The Style fashion house given her impressive social media followers that include over 4 million followers on her Instagram account as well as having a regular slot on ITV’s popular daytime TV show Loose Women.

Already In The Style brand collaborates with major influencers across the UK and taps into their social media followers to sell and promote their clothing and fashion accessories.

Chief Executive Officer for In The Style fashion Limited Adam Frisby commented that his company are excited to have Stacey joining the In The Style family. Adam said “This partnership has been years in the making and is one I’m really proud of and am certain will generate an amazing reception from our customers and Stacey’s followers.

“Stacey truly embodies our values of kindness and loving yourself for who you are, and her debut collection reflects that inclusivity – there’s something for everybody.”

“We have some really exciting products and designs in the pipeline that we cannot wait to reveal to our customers. Stacey has had some amazing ideas and we can’t wait to launch these in the coming weeks.”

Solomon added that she too is really excited to be working with the In The Style fashion team for her new collection. Stacey said “ I’ve included all of my favourite things – florals, pastels and loungewear! With spring finally here, I’m looking forward to brightening up my wardrobe and I can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on.”

The Stacey Solomon x In The Style collection will drop this on Tuesday 27th April with her first line-up including 40 fashion pieces that will be cater for sizes 4-28. It will also include petite and tall options that can be viewed and purchased at inthestyle.ie.

In The Style teams up with Stacey Solomon