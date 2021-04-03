Olivia Attwood collaborates with I Saw It First

Olivia Attwood collaborates with I Saw It First

In Irish fashion news, reality TV star Olivia Attwood has teamed up with fashion brand, I SAW IT FIRST for a new fashion collection.

The 29-year-old Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex star has dropped her debut spring 2021 fashion collection with the Manchester based fashion house which according to I SAW IT FIRST is “bold, bright and unapologetic – just like Liv,”

The Olivia X I Saw It First fashion collection includes a range of features graphic sweatshirts as well as stylish dresses, loungewear, denim pieces, gilets, and lingerie, which according to I SAW IT FIRST is “everything you need to transition into spring,”

In a media statement released to support her first fashion collection with I SAW IT FIRST, Attwood commented : “I’m really proud of this collection. I wanted it to be bright, sassy and loud, a bit like yours truly! I think after a year like we’ve had everyone deserves to have a little fun in their lives and in their wardrobes.”

“If you can’t be extra now, when can you be? I was keen that it be really wearable as well though. I’m always running from job to house renovations and now (literally) running after Brad, so all the pieces are comfortable and perfect for when life gets busy.”

Brand Director for I SAW IT FIRST Ms Leanne Holmes commented that her company they see Olivia as a great fit for their own brand.

Leanne said Her personality lends itself so well to spring fashion, as you can start being a little bolder and more fun as the weather gets better. After such a tough year for so many, we wanted this edit to be about fun and freedom and I think we’ve achieved that.”

The new The Olivia X I Saw It First fashion collection is available in store now from their website.

