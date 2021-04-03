Girl shoe trends to watch out for in 2021

Over the past year, shoes have taken a bit of a backseat as we stay at home. Rather than treat ourselves to shoes with a new dress, we are snapping up loungewear and comfy slippers.

However, we hope that our daily outfits will involve something other than our favourite slippers. Want to know the top shoe trends that we see dominating this year? Keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out what styles are rocking the shoe world this season.

Chunky Loafers

If you only invest in one shoe in 2021, please let it be the chunky loafer. Thanks to designers like Prada and Simone Rocha, it is the spring/summer alternative on chunky boots.

Chic Slippers

Comfort lovers rejoice! We can still justify wearing our slippers in 2021. With most of us staying at home, the humble house slipper has become increasingly popular. Although, as plush styles are modelled on traditional slippers, they have become more versatile. Meaning you can wear them outside the house, too.

Trainers

We all know and love trainers so we could not leave them off this list. Especially as there has been an increase of athletic footwear as part of our everyday look. While new Balance has been the highlight for AW20 season, you cannot go wrong with brands like Asics or Nike.

Ballet Flats

There is a lot to love about Simone Rocha’s spring/summer collection, but the gold ballet flats adorning the model’s feet in definitely one of them. we have yet to find them on any website. But, when we do, we are snatching them up right away.

Chunky Mary Janes

Stepping away from heels would have been a welcome plot twist of 2020. However, others may be missing an excuse to wear them. To help ease you back into your heels, one of the biggest trends of this year is Mary Janes. And don’t worry all of you heel haters out there. with straps to keep your feet in place and block heels for stability, you too will fall in love with these shoes.

Clogs

We are here to tell you that clogs are officially back on the footwear agenda. They have been spotted on Hermès’s 2021 collection. And they are easier to style than you think they are. Rock them with jeans, a t-shirt and chunky socks or pair them with your favourite summer dresses.

