Violette Serrat launches her own beauty brand

In Irish fashion news, world famous makeup artist Violette Serrat has entered into the world of labels by unveiling her own beauty brand.

Serrat who is known by many for her own successful YouTube beauty channel which has over 300K subscribers is a world renowned and respected makeup artist who has worked for some of the biggest makeup design beauty labels in the business including Dior and Estée Lauder.

The French born beauty artist has unveiled her 11-piece collection that includes vibrant hues of lipstick, eyeshadow liner, skincare and haircare products.

The talented 31-year-old beauty maestro has already had a budding career where her previous positions in the business included being International Makeup Designer for French fashion and beauty label Dior Beauty as well as being Global Beauty Director for US skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care house, Estée Lauder.

Talking to American monthly women’s fashion magazine BAZAAR.com about her new venture, Violette told them “I wanted to redefine beauty as a whole, which is why the line expands beyond makeup, extending to skincare, hair care, even fragrance. Still, the 11-piece collection is tightly edited.

As part of her new 11-piece collection, Serrat has created her beautiful Petal Bouche lip product that she claims is inspired by a black-red rose in the Jardins de Bagatelle in Paris, where peacocks roam freely.

Violette’s Boum-Boum Milk is a moisturiser designed for “ladies on the go” as she describes it as a souped-up face mist that doesn’t need to be applied using your hands. Because of its super lightweight, it works best to mist it on from afar which she also likes to massage it into the skin.

Her Avec Amour fragrance is a soft musky scent oil perfume that can squeeze with ease into any tiny bag. Also included in her new 11-piece beauty collection are her liquid eye paints and a travel-friendly dry shampoo that comes in a cute twist-up brush.You can check out Violette Serrat’s exciting new collection over at www.violettefr.com.

