The best skincare routine to help treat adult acne

If you suffer from acne-prone skin, skincare ‘solutions’ can seem endless and overwhelming. However, caring for your skin does not need to be a hassle.

Many believe that acne is simply a teenage problem. However, many of us struggle with skincare issues well into adulthood. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for our tips on how to create the best skincare routine for your acne.

Morning time

Cleanse

Depending on your skin’s needs, you should be washing your face with a cleanser twice a day. If you have oily skin, start your day with an oil-free face wash with salicylic acid. And always make sure you are not using abrasive sponges or brushes. This can aggravate your skin, leading to inflammation.

Tone

This is not an essential step but can be a good way of cleansing any dirt or oil your face wash missed. They can also be a great way to rebalance the pH in your skin, which is slightly acidic. Some cleansers can nudge your pH towards basic. If you have less oily skin than some, you can skip this step as some toners can be drying.

Apply Sunscreen

Proper protection from the sun is vital for healthy skin. So be sure to apply your SPF everyday. If you frequently forget, try replacing your moisturiser for sunscreen. And be sure to reapply throughout the day.

Treat

This step will look different for everyone, depending on their own skin needs. Spot treatments can be a great way to tackle individual bumps so look out for active ingredients. These can include salicylic acid or sulfur.

Moisturise

Moisturising your skin is extremely important. Fats in the top layer of your skin will help retain moisture and create a barrier between your skin and the environment.

Your cleanser and toner can remove your natural oils, so you need to replace them to avoid drying out your skin.

Nighttime

It’s important to remember that the best results for your skin will come from being consistent. Many of us can get bogged down by using too many products. By simplifying your routine, you are more than likely going to complete it everyday. Mirroring your night and morning routine can help accomplish this.

Cleanse

Cleansing your face at night will remove oil and dirt you’ve attracted throughout the day. Those of you with acne should look for active ingredients.

Tone

This is an optional step to your skincare routine. For an extra-clean feeling, people with oily skin can apply toner in the evening.

Medicate

Not everyone can tolerate acne medications applied to their whole face. As such, how you treat your skin differs from person to person. While some products are individualised, a gentler approach would be azelaic acid.

This ingredient can help kill bacteria, exfoliate skin and brighten your complexion. You could use a retinoid, which works by regulating cell turnover. But, as usual, please do your research before applying acids to your skin.

Moisturise

In opposition to your morning routine, your night cream should not have SPF. Instead, go for moisturisers that contain things like hyaluronic acid. This is a humectant that attracts water to your skin. And don’t be afraid of face oils. Contrary to popular belief, they do not make your skin oiler and can actually balance out oil production.

