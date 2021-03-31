New lifestyle magazine on the way from Drew Barrymore

In Irish fashion news, American actress and TV host, Drew Barrymore has announced that she is set to launch her own magazine.

The 46-year-old star has teamed up with German media company Bauer Media Group to produce a quarterly magazine that will cover all aspects of beauty, fashion, travel and food.

The Californian actress made her first major acting role back in 1982 where she played the part of “Gertie” in Steven Spielberg’s Extra Terrestrial hot movie E.T.

Barrymore is responsible for publishing her own branded Flower Beauty, Flower Home and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore with US American supermarket chain Walmart.

It’s understood that the mother of 2 will appear on the debut cover of her new magazine which will drop at all Walmart stores to start during the middle June of this year. One insider claims there are plans for this to move to digital that will open access to a larger audience outside of the states, depending on it’s success.

Talking to on-line fashion and lifestyle magazine, WWD, Barrymore told them “I know there will be an inherent identity to this magazine that is very commercial and very personal.“

Those are the two things that I think are our strongest point of view right now and our optimism. I call our show optimism TV. This is an optimism magazine.”

On announcing the news of their new venture with Drew, president of Bauer Media Steven Kotok, commented : “We certainly think Drew is our best cover, but we’re going into it more with a kind of listening to the audience. “The reader will always decide. Clearly, she should be on the first cover and we’ll figure it out from there. When you over conceive it, that’s the only way to screw it up.”

The first issue of Drew will be available across all Walmart stores in the US on Monday 14th June 2021.

