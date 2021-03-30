It’s Very much springtime for Michelle Keegan

It’s Very much springtime for Michelle Keegan

In Irish fashion news, fashion model and actress has just dropped her latest 2021 spring fashion collection for British on-line fashion retailer, Very. The 33-year-old Stockport beauty has stepped into spring with a range of beautiful clothing for the 2021 Very springtime collection

About Very

Very is a UK online retailer who are based in Speke, Liverpool. The brand was launched in the UK back in July 2009 as part of the Shop Direct Group with Very formerly been known as Littlewoods Direct, and formerly Woolworths.co.uk.

The ex-Coronation Street actress who was voted the top sexiest women by FHM magazine in 2015 can be seen posing in a number of neutral tones and pastel shade pieces. Her new collection includes cardigans, jeans, and floral dresses with pastel palettes evident across the range.

Keegan played Tina McIntyre in Britain’s favourite soap Cortication Street for six years before leaving the show in 2014 after her character was killed off. Since then, Michelle has gone on to star in other hit TV shows as well as developing a lucrative fashion career for herself.

In 2017, Michelle dropped her first fashion edition for Very and continues to work with the Liverpool based company for lots of other exciting fashion collections. The Cheshire model and actress is hitched to TOWIE star Mark Wright who she married back in 2015.

Watch out pieces from new collection

Items to watch out for as part of Michelle’s new springtime collection are her fitted zip through jacket that comes in a high neck design. Other stand out pieces include her printed shirt mini dress that comes in an elegant floral pink design.

Oh don’t forget Michelle’s stunning new striped longline satin shirt for those smart casual occasions. Michelle’s new collection is out now and available to view and purchase at very.co.uk.

It’s Very much springtime for Michelle Keegan