Boohoo move fast to drop unsuitable suppliers

In Irish fashion news, Boohoo have dropped over 500 suppliers in their supply chain amid claims of abuse as part of their work practices.

The Manchester based fashion house which was founded back in 2006 last year came under scrutiny themselves for not being proactive enough in monitoring the work practices of suppliers to their company.

Boohoo yesterday released a list that included 78 of their approved suppliers across 100 factories. This shows a huge drop of around 500 suppliers that previously carried carry out work on behalf of the international fashion house.

2020 was a turbulent year for Boohoo who faced major accusations of malpractice following an investigation by UK weekend newspaper, The Sunday Times who reported that third party suppliers were allegedly abusing members of their staff with poor working conditions and pay.

This new move by Boohoo is set to demonstrate that lessons have been learned from last year and they are trying hard to ensure that the same problems will not happen again.

Boohoo released an updated statement of their current suppliers stating that they have cut ties with suppliers who were not able demonstrate the high standard of transparency required by their company even though being allowed to address any issues identified by Brian Leveson who Boohoo appointed to supervise their Agenda for Change reforms.

This move by Boohoo is set a please their shareholders and their company position in the fashion industry supply chain where Boohoo saw over 1 billion euro wiped of their share value following The Sunday Times investigation last April 2020.

Chief Executive Officer for Boohoo John Lyttle, also added “The publication of their UK Supply Chain List marks another step on our journey towards greater transparency and embedding positive change, not only in our own organisation, but through the wider network of businesses that make up our supply chain.”

There is more good news for British fashion manufacturing with Boohoo already in the process of building a custom designed factory in Leicester in partnership with one of their suppliers. This state-of-the-art facility is expected to start operations later this year creating further jobs for the local area.

