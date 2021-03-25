Ways chia seed oil can help improve your skin

When people mention chia seed oil, you’ll be forgiving for immediately thinking of tiny seeds that you used in a smoothie or pudding.

However, chia seed oil in skincare deserves some recognition. While there are many health benefits to eating chia seeds, we are here to tell you why you should be using it in your skincare as well. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out why chia seed oil is an underrated skincare superhero.

What Is Chia Seed Oil?

If you haven’t guessed already, chia seed oil is extracted from the seeds of the chia plant. It has strong antioxidant properties and has a number of beneficial ingredients for your skin. As a food, chia seeds are rich in fatty acids, fiber, proteins, vitamins and minerals.

However, as a skincare ingredient, chia seed oil contains linoleic oil (omega-6 fatty acid_ and more than 60% of alpha-linoleic acid (omega-3 fatty acid), making it one of the highest for any plant source. Due to the high levels of fatty acids, chia seed oil is commonly used moisturisers.

Benefits

Due to the versatility of chia seed oil, it can be used to treat a number of skin problems.

Moisturises Skin: This wonder oil is rich in emollients, making it an effective moisturiser. Chia seed oil can work to soften your skin and improve your skin’s barrier function.

Protects Against Free-Radicals: Chia seed oil has strong antioxidant properties. Which means it help your skin fight against free radicals. These play a major part in skin aging and are cause by harmful UV rays and pollution. That being said, it’s best to use chia seed oil as part of your morning routine.

Improves Dryness: Chia seed oil can be used to improve itchy and dry skin. This can improved your skin’s hydration. But it can also decrease transepidermal water loss.

