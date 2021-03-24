The ColourPop x Lizzie McGuire collection

The ColourPop x Lizzie McGuire collection

In Irish fashion news, US cosmetic company ColourPop Cosmetics have teamed up with Disney Channel hit series Lizzie McGuire for a new makeup collection.

Who are ColourPop Cosmetics?

ColourPop (AKA) ColourPop Cosmetics are a US based cosmetics brand from LA. Founded back in 2014 by bother and sisters Laura and John Nelson, ColourPop produce bright and colourful face, lips and eye makeup and beauty products

About Lizzie McGuire TV Show

The show Lizzie McGuire which first aired on the Disney channel back in 2001, was an American Children’s TV show staring actress and singer Hilary Duff who played the part of a teenager growing up in the states during the millennial period. The show ran from 2001 to 2004.

The popular TV of the day is about to get some type of resurrection (with makeup products anyway) as ColourPop now confirming the drop of their ColourPop x Lizzie McGuire collection.

About the collection

With a nostalgic theme, fans of the show can enjoy pieces from the new makeup range that include vibrant and glittery fuse lighting shades of pinks, lilacs and neon yellows hues eyeshadow palettes which are all part of their “What Dreams Are Made Of eyeshadow” line made up of Juicy glosses, 2 cool-toned blushes and gel glitters.

Next up are their lip kits that are named after Lizzie and Miranda with the second named after Gordo and Ethan that come in bubble-gum flavour. Other lippy products include their lip scrub which has been developed using raw sugar and shea butter to assist with exfoliation.

Moving on to their “Gliterally Obsessed” glitter gels, which include their Sing to Me Paolo which is a white opal with bright rainbow glitter as well as their Get a Grip gel which is a bubble-gum pink with multi-dimensional rainbow glitter.

Finally comes their two powder blushes with the first created in a bubble-gum pink blush and the second a cool-toned hot pink, both with a satin finish.

For fans of the show, this will be a real trip down memory lane with the new ColourPop x Lizzie McGuire collection available to view and purchase this coming Friday 26th March 2021 over at colourpop.com.

The ColourPop x Lizzie McGuire collection