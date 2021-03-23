New Cara Delevingne X Puma Exhale yoga collection

In Irish fashion news, Cara Delevingne has teamed up with German sportswear fashion brand Puma to deliver and new sustainable yoga fashion line constructed using over 70% recycled polyester.

The 28-year-old British fashion model and actress who has partnered with 73-year-old German sportswear giant have named their new eco-conscious yoga line Exhale.

The collection itself is made up of items that are constructed using seventy percent recycled polyester. Puma and Cara hope it will be an attractive and stylish offering to ladies looking for sustainably enhanced performance sports gear.

Stand out pieces from the new Cara Delevingne X Puma Exhale yoga collection include their high-waisted tight, a studio bra, knit cover up, cropped top, boyfriend-inspired tees , leotard and a jogger which all have been designed in neutral shading.

In a media statement surrounding the launch, Cara Delevingne commented that yoga is one of her biggest passions that has had a positive impact on her life. She was delighted when Puma contacted her about developing a yoga line.

Cara said “ We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact. This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body, and practice; allowing us space for peace and tranquillity to simply exhale.”

The new Exhale collection has managed to keep their carbon footprint in check by keeping it to a minimum by including recycled materials as part of its manufacturing process with items from the new line being made at a eco factory plant in Vietnam.

Puma are renowned for their collaborative spirit and only last week teamed up with Paris St German and Brazilian soccer star Neymar JR for a news sportswear fashion collection. In the past they have also collaborated with stars like Rihanna, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd for their own fashion lines.

The new Cara Delevingne X Puma Exhale yoga collection is available now to view and purchase at Puma’s on-line store with a further collection expected from the pair that is expected to drop next month.