New Adidas & Wales Bonner fashion collaboration

In Irish fashion news, fashion designer Wales Bonner has teamed up with sportswear Adidas for new fashion collection. Adidas who are regarded by many as the joint top ladies, men’s and children’s sportswear designers in the world today alongside rival’s Nike, have teamed up with the British born fashion designer to release collaborative collection as part of their Spring/Summer 2021 season.

Adidas who were founded in Herzogenaurach, Germany back in 1949 are known for their stylish and fashionable family sportswear and accessory designs and sponsor some of the leading soccer clubs and stars in Europe that include the German national soccer squad kit and also British football squad kits Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC.

This new collaboration between Adidas and Bonner was Initially previewed at the 2020 Men’s Paris Fashion Week last September 2020 which according to the London designer is vision to explore the diaspora connections between Britain and the Caribbean.

The new Adidas x Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2021 includes a selection of both fashion apparel and footwear made up of a rework of football tops, tracksuits, and shorts that are created to explore the origins of dancehall music in Jamaica while injecting adidas’s own iconic adidas looks into the designs.

This new Spring/Summer 2021 collection includes remerged 1970’s look designed tees, shorts and trackies where vintage styles takes precedent as part of their makeup that include the clever use of cut lines , checked print and mesh finishes.

The new Adidas x Wales Bonner collection also includes the reworked and updated versions of the Adidas Samba and Nizza shoes. The Samba sneaker comes with a full leather upper with a suede toe cap as well as leather stripes that are co-branded with detailing throughout, and supplementary crochet laces.

Fans of Adidas and Bonner Wales Bonner fashion will have to wait until Friday 26th March 2021 when items from the new collection go on-sale at the Adidas website adidas.ie.

