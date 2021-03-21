Fashion ideas to wearing knee high boots

Footwear trends come and go, but knee-high boots will always be in style. And we can understand why. They provide some much-needed warmth in winter while still looking classy in the summer heat. If you need to know how to style them, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips to nail the look.

Black

You can never go wrong with a pair of black boots. They are at home in anyone’s wardrobe and look great no matter how you style them. If you are feeling adventurous, go for patent ones. However, if your style is something more effortless, stick to suede. The great thing about black boots is that they look great with anything, from dresses, to leggings to your favourite denim.

Brown

Brown boots can be just as versatile as your black ones. While they may be associated with winter, you can easily incorporate them into your summer wardrobe.

When the weather heats up, you can wear them with your favourite summer dress or denim mini skirt. For colder days, simply pair your boots with jeans for a great casual look.

Suede

We all love a suede boot and you can never go wrong wearing one. You can style your suede knee-high boots in multiple ways and they look great with a variety of looks. For a casual vibe, break out your knitted dress from your wardrobe or rock a mini skirt for something more edgy.

Showing some skin looks great with your suede boots but choose boots in the right colour as you can look washed out otherwise.

Leather

Leather can be a great way to ix up your outfit. If you are looking to make a statement, ditch your black leather boots for one of colour or texture. Alternatively, you can play around with unique stitching or lace details. These little details can take your outfit to the next level.

Flat

Heels are not for everyone and, frankly, they can be painful. Lucky for you, your knee-high boots make such a statement on their own, you can opt for flat ones.

Play around with different textures and designs like snakeskin or leather. The benefit to a heel is that it can elongate your legs. However, you can still look stylish without it. Pair your flat boot with jeans, t-shirts and a leather jacket for a classy and relaxed outfit. As an alternative, you can throw on a knitted dress and you are ready to go.

