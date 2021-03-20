Puma & Neymar unveil new sports fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, soccer star Neymar has teamed up with Puma to launch a new footwear collection. The 29-year-old Paris St German player has collaborated with the German sportswear company for a new line of sports and fashion gear including a range of shorts, training gear and tops which also includes the new Future Z 1.1 Creativity Football Boot.

According to Neymar and Puma, the Future Z 1.1 Creativity Football Boot pays homage “to the game’s most exciting players, the creative mavericks who stand out with skill and speed of thought, shaping the game to their version with every move, every play, every action to drive the opposition crazy,”

Th Brazilian soccer ace left his ambassador role of Puma’s rival Nike in August of last year (2020). The Future Z 1.1 Creativity Football Boot shoe comes complete in a graphic design with an abundance of bright colouring which according to Puma “celebrate the game’s most creative playmaker.”

Neymar Jr is enjoying a successful soccer career as one of the star players of the French soccer champions Paris St German who he joined in 2017 at a staggering cost of €222 million euro making hm the most expensive soccer player in history.

Other stand out pieces from the new Neymar JR X Puma Creativity collection include their Neymar Jr Creativity Crew Neck Youth Sweater that retails at €40 and as well as their Neymar Jr Creativity LC Men’s Football Jersey that costs €75.00. Other pieces like sweatpants, logo tees, baseball cap and shorts are all included as part of this exciting fashion sports range.

The new Neymar JR X Puma Creativity collection is now available to view over at Puma’s website, puma.com. It is also expected that Neymar himself will debut his new Creativity Football Boot this Sunday 21st March at the PSG vs. Lyon Ligue 1 fixture in Paris.

