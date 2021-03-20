Fashion tips to help you style any cardigan design

Fashion tips to help you style any cardigan design

Your humble cardigan is one of the most versatile pieces to have in your wardrobe. No matter the season, it can be used to transform your outfit, no matter what you wear.

Here are our tips here at Teenage fashion Ireland on how to wear any cardigan style.

Long

Perfect for those in-between seasons, your long cardigan is the right blend of comfy and fashionable. It can tie your whole outfit together, especially when worn with jeans. Or, if worn with a short skirt, it can do wonders to lengthen your legs.

If the temperatures are changing between hot and cold, a cardigan that stops a your calf will keep your snug and toasty.

Shawl Collar

Put a fun spin of traditional knitwear with a shawl collar. The draping will add a touch of elegance to your look without looking overdressed. And the best thing is that you can wear it anywhere. Keep things simple with a t-shirt and jeans. Or go all out with leather trousers and a black sweater.

This is perhaps the most versatile cardigan style that works on everyone.

Button-Up

Take it back a decade or two with a button-up cardigan. Whether you want to create a modern look or keep it traditional, this is a timeless piece to own.

For an outfit that looks fresh, wear your cardi as a top and finish with some jeans. Or layer over skirts for the ideal autumn-inspired look. You can also begin to experiment with patterns and textures.

Chunky Knit

When the cold weather sets in, take your outfit up a notch with a chunky knit cardigan. From long and shorts styles, this outwear is the perfect way to finish off your outfit. Additionally, it is a great way to keep your body warm on chilly days. From classic shapes to long styles, you cannot go wrong with this cardigan type.

Short Sleeve

With so many styles available, there is nothing stopping you from rocking a cardigan all year long. Show off your arms during the summer months with a short sleeve cardigan. You can then sit back and watch the compliments fly in. Not to mention, you can use your cardi to create an entire outfit. simply button up the centre and finish the look off with some mom jeans. But you can keep things looking chic with a summer dress or A-line skirt.

Cropped

Take some style inspo from Bella Hadid and wear your cropped cardigan with straight-legged trousers and trainers. However, if jeans are not your thing, you can swap them out for a midi skirt. A cropped cardigan is a wardrobe staple for anyone looking to spice up their fashion.

Fashion tips to help you style any cardigan design