Styling your statement necklace in 2021

Styling your statement necklace in 2021

The right accessories can make or break your outfit. when it comes to a statement necklace, it is all about how you wear it.

Statement necklaces have become trendy again but how do you wear such a bold piece of jewellery without look ridiculous? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips.

It Is The Star Of Your Outfit

There is a reason why your statement necklace has ‘statement’ in its name. They are meant to draw attention to your outfit and add some visual interest to your clothes.

This is why you will want to keep all other jewellery on the understated side of things. If you wear too many statement pieces, they can clash and look messy. Instead, go for simple studs or rings and let your necklace be the star of the show.

Add A Touch Of Wow

Although we do not have a special night out planned for a long time yet, that doesn’t mean we cannot start planning our outfits.

Your statement necklace is the ideal way to add extra wow factor to your outfit. if you want to wear a statement necklace with a dress, consider pairing your little black number with a chunky or colourful necklace. Floor length gowns work best with diamond or pearl necklaces.

Brings Interest To Basic

There are few things as versatile as a basic top. That’s why they are a wardrobe essential. You can wear them with patterned trousers or skirts, and they can be used to create numerous outfits.

Not to mention, they are the perfect blank canvas for your statement necklace. You can just wear your favourite plain tee and let your necklace be the star of your outfit.

Looks Great With Stripes

Who says you cannot wear your statement necklace with patterns? Many feel it can be too distracting and clash. We disagree. If you want to wear your statement necklace with a pattern, we suggest you start with stripes. While your necklace will look great with other patterns, stripes are uniform, making it the perfect backdrop for your necklace.

Brightens Black Outfit

Black is one of the most versatile colours to have in your wardrobe. It is slimming and looks great on everyone. Depending on how you style it, wearing black on black can look chic and elegant.

Much like any outfit, the right accessories can make or break the look. This is where your statement necklace will come in. It can be the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to your look without taking attention away from what you’re wearing.

Styling your statement necklace in 2021