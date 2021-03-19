Another world’s first for fashion designer Stella McCartney

In Sustainable fashion news, fashion designer Stella McCartney has made environmental fashion history being the first luxury fashion designer to create clothing made from Mylo mushroom leather which is a vegan, sustainable, animal-free leather alternative made from mycelium, the renewable underground root system of fungi.

The 49-year-old London fashion designer has created 2 fashion pieces that combinate science with fashion designs that demonstrate the potential of this ground cutting next-generation material which will hopefully lead the way for future commercial production of this type of material.

Back in 2020, McCartney announced she was working with Mylo founders “Bolt Threads” in exploring how best this material could be used in the production of fashion items.

Stella who is known worldwide for her on-going commitment to sustainable and animal-free fashion is all excited about her new creations knowing it has the possibilities to change the way sustainable fashion goods could be made in the future.

Talking about her new Mylo creations she commented that she believe the Stella fashion family should never have to compromise luxury desirability for sustainability, with Mylo now allowing to make this this a reality.

Stella said” These rare, exclusive pieces embody our shared commitment with Bolt Threads to innovate a kinder fashion industry – one that sees the birth of beautiful, luxurious materials as opposed to the deaths of our fellow creatures and planet,” said the designer and founder of the house Stella McCartney.”

Chief Executive Officer and founder of Bolt and Threads, Dan Widmaier commented that his team have created a high-quality biomaterials which was a major technological challenge but serves as a massive opportunity for people and planet.

Dan said “ I am incredibly grateful and humbled by Stella McCartney and her team for their long-term partnership and support in bringing Mylo to the world.”

“The material used in these two garments not only represents a huge step forward in both aesthetics and performance of biomaterials, but also marks the beginning of the rollout of product-ready Mylo™️. This is tangible progress toward large-scale production where Mylo™️ can make a significant positive impact on our planet.”

