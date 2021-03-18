Ways rosewater can prevent and treat dandruff

Ways rosewater can prevent and treat dandruff

Rose water has been used in beauty routines for centuries. Originating in Iran, the rose has been cultivated for its essential oils since 7th century AD.

With its fresh scent and healing properties, rose water has become a popular trend in skincare. With many scalp issues tracing back to irritation and inflammation, it’s not wonder why so many people are turning to rose water for help. Keep on reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips to see ways how to use rose water to prevent and treat your dandruff.

Benefits Of Using Rose Water

An oily scalp can lead to dandruff and itchiness. As rose water contains vitamins A, C, E and B3, it can help to reduce inflammation and oil production. And, if you do not want to use rose water for its healing properties, it’s pleasant aroma is an added bonus.

Defends Against Dandruff: As rose water can work as an astringent for your scalp, it can help to reduce oil production. As a result, less dandruff is formed on your scalp.

Anti-Inflammatory: Rose water is full of natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These can soothe your scalp, particularly for those of you with eczema or psoriasis.

Fights Against Frizz: Rose water can be hydrating for those of you with dry or curly hair. So, if you struggle with frizz or lack of shine, add rose water to your haircare routine.

Prevents Hair Loss: A healthy scalp is key when it comes to preventing hair loss. The anti-inflammatory properties of rose water can help to promote a healthy scalp

How To Use Rose Water

As mentioned, there are many reasons why you should be using rose water. Not to mention, it is safe to apply directly onto your scalp. However, it’s best to only use it one to two times a week. Anything more and you risk irritation by causing your pH to become unbalanced.

Post Shampoo Rinse: If you are unsure of how to use rose water, you can simply rinse your hair after your shampoo. You can either leave this in or can let it sit for a few hours and then rinse.

Add To Your Shampoo & Conditioner: There are some shampoo and conditioners that already have rose water in them. However, in case they don’t, you can always add some to your current products to reap the benefits.

Dab It Onto Your Scalp: If you want to reduce dandruff, apply rose water directly onto your scalp. Using a cotton ball, you can gently massage some rose water onto your scalp where you usually suffer from itching and flakes. Then, you can simply follow with your shampoo and conditioner.

Ways rosewater can prevent and treat dandruff