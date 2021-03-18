Diesel unveils petwear collection

In Irish fashion news, Diesel have just launched their first ever dogwear collection which takes their fashion designs to a whole new level. The Italian fashion house has decided to tap into the lucrative market of dogwear fashion by introducing new jackets & sweaters designed to keep your K-9 warm and fashionable when out and about.

About Diesel

Diesel S.p.A. are an Italian fashion retail clothing company based in Breganze, Italy. Originally Diesel were responsible for manufacturing and selling denim but moved into other areas of fashion which today includes footwear, and accessories.

Their clothing line comes under 2 separate brands, Diesel and Diesel Black Gold along with children’s clothing and accessory line called Diesel Kid.

This introduction of pet clothing which is a first for Diesel is expected to grow in the coming years as themselves and other fashion houses now realising just how profitable designer clothing for dogs can be worth.

The Coronavirus lockdown has seen a sudden explosion in demand for animal fashion wear with pet owners wants their pets to be dressed in designer gear.

Dog sizes

This debut dogwear collection from Diesel includes a series of dog jackets and dog sweaters which are designed to suit small sized pets. This new Diesel Doggies Collection features four items in total, their 2 denim jackets as well as 2 different style doggie sweaters. Sizes ranges for all these new fashion pooch design fashion items are S, SS and 3S, and also cater for longer versions that come in S and SS sizes.

The designs

The new Diesel denim jackets are available in black or indigo colours designs with the indigo jacket having an American influence patchwork design across the back which includes flame motifs.

The fashionable black denim jacket has a punk rock theme to its look with punk accents, embroidered in a high-contrast white tone. Pet owners can view Diesel’s new petwear collection online now by visiting their website at diesel.com.

