Paris Hilton unveiled as new face of Lanvin S2021 collection

In Irish fashion news, American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton has been unveiled as the new face of French house Lanvin. The 40-year old New York socialite will now front Lanvin’s Spring 2021 fashion campaign.

Founded in France back in 1889, Lanvin is a French multinational luxury fashion house being the third oldest fashion house in France today that is owned by L’Oréal.

Talking appoint her new appointment as the face of Lanvin, Hilton commented that she was humbled to be asked to work for such a prestige fashion house as the face of their new Spring fashion campaign for 2021.

Paris said “I’ve always been a fan of the house and personally admire the founder Jeanne Lanvin. She was able to build an empire from one small shop that still exists 130 years later. Her entrepreneurial spirit is so incredible — remind you of anyone else?”

As part of the new campaign for Lanvin, the blonde entrepreneur (Paris) is styled as

a modern-day version of a 1950s socialite, known for their draped dresses, ballerina pumps and jewelled sunglasses.

Bruno Sialelli who is creative director for Lanvin commented that they wanted to switch up Hilton’s glimmery style to home in on her own natural beauty.

Sialelli said: “She is quite known for her long blonde hair and glimmery style and we wanted to shed light on her ability to transform — much like a swan. “As the originator of the influencer movement and the idea of ‘famous for being famous,’ I wanted to show the world how far she has come in the industry that she created. We stripped back the styling and allowed her natural beauty to be captured.”

The new Lanvin 2021 spring fashion collection includes an array of high end fashion and accessory goods that includes also includes chic bags, shoes and jewellery pieces. You can shop the whole collection now over at their website lanvin.com.

