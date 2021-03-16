Boux Avenue unveil new SS21 athleisure collection

In Irish fashion news, leading British lingerie fashion label, Boux Avenue have just unveiled their new Spring Summer collection for 2021.

The UK lingerie house which is often compared to the British version of Victoria’s Secrets, first delivered activewear fashion into the market back in 2018. Since then they have gone on build a reputation for themselves as one of the leading ladies athleisure producers in the luxury market across Europe.

About Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue Ltd was founded in London back 2011 by business entrepreneur Theo Paphitis who is best known as one of the Dragons in the BBC TV hit series “Dragons Den.”

According to company founder Theo, the name Boux Avenue was given to his brand after being inspired by a French waitress who served his family while holidaying in France. Today they are makers of some of the best luxury ladies lingerie, underwear nightwear and athleisure spanning across the UK and Europe.

As a continuation of the company’s strategy of catering for current fashion trends, the London based company have now released their first SS201 athleisure collection. This includes a selection of ladies joggers, hoodies and sweatshirts all boasting the Boux Avenue label.

New SS21 athleisure collection

According to Boux Avenue, this new collection comes in the mist of new research showing that searches from the public for oversized hoodies have increasing by over 300% year on year with similar searches for ladies sweatshirts and jogging bottoms also on the rise.

Boux Avenue are also paying close attention to what types of fashion garment are being searched for most on leading search engine Google who according Boux Avenue are seeing an increase in online searches for pyjamas and summer wear.

In a statement released by Boux Avenue commenting on their new SS21 athleisure collection, they claim all pieces from the new collection are designed for rest day, or layering over favourite pieces of activewear.

Their new sweatshirts are super soft and constructed using a heavy weight swat fabric that allows for ultimate comfort. You can check out their new SS2021 athleisure collection over at their website at bouxavenue com.

