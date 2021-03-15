Ways your make your fashion look stand out

In this era of fast fashion, trends that constantly change and social media celebs, it is hard to know what to wear sometimes. Especially when you want to wear something that makes you stand out. A show-stopping piece that turns everyone’s head.

Life is too short to be boring when it comes to fashion. The clothes you wear can boost your confidence and show off your winning personality. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how your fashion choices can help you stand out from the crowd.

Do Not Follow Trends

When you are confident, you can wear whatever you want to. You can own it and love it. more often than not, the most unexpected thing you wear will get you noticed. So, don’t be afraid of making bold choices and taking fashion risks. You can use your fashion choices to show off your vibrant personality. So, go ahead and wear that psychedelic scarf you threw in the back of your wardrobe.

Get Inspired

The world is full of trail-blazers who broke the mould when it comes to fashion. And some didn’t even belong to the fashion industry, either. Many musicians and actors have made their mark on fashion and inspired countless trends.

Blazing your own style trail can be daunting. Especially when we see countless images of models everyday. So, there is nothing wrong with taking some style inspiration from your favourite people. Begin to recreate your favourite outfits you saw a celeb wear and eventually, you will find pieces that work for you.

Go For The Unexpected

The accessories you use to finish your look can make a big impact. Especially when worn with items they don’t match with. A pair of white Oxfords look refreshing next to a tropical print summer dress. Or your Chanel bag will add some gravitas to your sporty look.

Mix Your Patterns

Print on print has become a massive trend in recent years. But it is more than a trend, it is a clever way to get dressed.

When rocking a print on print, it is easy to stick to monochrome. However, two colours in different prints can create a visually stunning outfit. if you are unsure of what prints to wear, choose an understated one to match with a bolder one. Or stick with florals and stripes for an easy choice.

Think Statement Pieces

To stand out with your fashion choices, you need to choose items that stand out. This can include a dress in an interesting pattern or shape. Or using statement accessories to jazz up a basic outfit. This can be jewellery or shoes. These are not everyday pieces but will steal the show. Look for bright colours or embellishments.

