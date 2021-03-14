Ways to incorporate mint into your spring 2021 wardrobe

Are you ready to go bold with your fashion in 2021? Why not spice up your current wardrobe with some mint? From dresses to skirts, this season is all about the colour mint green.

Unsure of how to wear it? Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our tips.

Colours That Work Best With Mint

The great thing about the colour mint is that it is versatile and works well with many different colours. For a subtle look, opt to match it with black or white. However, for something a little bolder, mint look great with pastels, especially blues or yellows. As there are a variety of colours to choose from, don’t be afraid to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

Dresses

If you are looking for a dress that will turn heads, look no further than a mint one. All you need to do is pick a shade and dress shape that suits you. A mint dress will make you look fresh and chic no matter the occasion. however, to really make sure you stand out, pair your mint dress with rose gold jewellery.

Trousers

If you are looking for the perfect trousers for casual weekends, you need a pair of mint ones. While you may think the colour is hard to wear, think again. Pair your trousers with a black or white blouse. However, if you want to go even more casual, try mint jeans, a white tee and sneakers.

Skirts

A mint skirt can be a refreshing addition to your current wardrobe. It is sure to boost confidence and turn heads. Pair it with the right colour and you have got yourself a fresh and stylish look. The easiest way to match mint is to pair it with a white or black top. From there, you can rock any footwear you like but be sure to keep your look minimalist. When it comes to wearing a bold colour, less is oftentimes more. To tie the look together, throw on a denim jacket and head out the door.

Shirt

If you are looking to change up your work outfit or lockdown look, get yourself a mint green shirt. For an understated and chic look, pair it with black trousers and pumps with simple jewellery. However, you don’t need to wear this shirt just with your office attire. Simply swap out your black trousers for white ones and add a brown clutch for an elegant everyday look.

