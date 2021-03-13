Rihanna gearing up for her own Fenty Hair line

Rihanna gearing up for her own Fenty Hair line

In Irish fashion news, rumours are rife that popster Rihanna is planning to launch her own haircare beauty products line. The 33-year Barbadian singer last week filed for her own trademark “Fenty Hair” under her own company Roraj Trade LLC.

Reports in the media have confirmed that the music singer has filed for trademarks that will cover various product categories that include hair colour, hair styling, haircare preparation, straightening or relaxing, and dandruff and shampoo.

The multi-million music album star has yet to comment but insiders believe Rihanna and her team are working away in the background in preparation for the launch of her own haircare beauty line.

This would also be seen as an extension of her already popular fashion and beauty brands which she unveiled in partnership with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton back in 2019.

Only last month, the pair decided to pull back on her Fenty fashion line in order to concentrate on Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty lingerie lines.

In what has been challenging time for some luxury fashion retailers during the COVID pandemic, Fenty fashion has seen a fall in demand over the last 12 months, so this decision by both Rihanna and LVMH to park her fashion line is seen by some experts as a clever move until the current climate changes.

Her Fenty fashion arm of the company is geared towards the mid-top end of the market opposed to her lingerie and beauty products seen as affordable to all consumers.

Back in November 2020, the music star collaborated Parisian fashion designer Amina Muaddi for a range of stylish new ladies shoes.

Rihanna first shot to fame back in 2007 with the release of her third studio album “God Girls Gone Bad” which included her global hit “Umbrella” which went on to top the charts in over 13 counties around the globe.

It is all eyes down now to see when Rihanna will announce the coming of her new haircare line which some predict will be in the very near future.

Rihanna gearing up for her own Fenty Hair line