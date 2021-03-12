Watch out for the patchwork fashion trend in 2021

Watch out for the patchwork fashion trend in 2021

Many people are becoming more conscious about the harm fast fashion does to the environment. As a result, sustainability is becoming a massive fashion trend. So, it’s only natural that patchwork is making a comeback.

Apart from being sustainable, these 70s style clothing can be a great way to add some individuality to your current wardrobe. Not to mention that this whole trend is about comfort, something the whole world needs right now.

As well as seeing patchwork designs spring up in everyday clothing, this trend has sprung up on runways of iconic fashion houses. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland see all you need to know about this trending look.

How Fashion Houses Are Interpreting Patchwork

Houses such as Prada, Miu Miu and Stella McCartney have all tried their hand at patchwork and created beautiful pieces. As a result, their runways were adorned with vibrant colours and silhouettes.

Additionally, Marine Serre, Ganni and MSGM have also adopted the patchwork trend and created colourful looks with mismatched patterns.

How To Wear It

Even though original patchwork designs were made using humble fabrics, recent trends have introduced sophisticated silks and satins into the mix. This means that patchwork is no longer reserved for the elderly. People of any age can rock this trend. Not just people of any age, but patchwork can be worn for every occasion, even formal ones.

This is where sites like Pinterest and Instagram come in handy. Many talented people are using them to showcase their patchwork designs. So, if you feel like supporting small businesses or just want some style inspiration, social media is a great place to start.

A Bit Of History On Patchwork

This trend first beginning as a way to extend life out of worn garments. Patchwork was widely used during WWII because of the small ration of coupons people had for clothes. But it didn’t really take off until the 60s and 70s when it became popular with hippies.

Crafts were an alternative the mainstream fashion and a way to show off your personality. And it wasn’t just hippies who had a go at patchwork. Famous fashion houses like Yves Saint Laurent and Dior dabbled at the trend in the 70s.

Grunge allowed patchwork to reappear in the 90s and it continues to appeal to designers and street fashion superstars alike.

Why patchwork will be a big fashion trend in 2021