Chloe x Halle named as brand ambassadors for Neutrogena

Chloe x Halle named as brand ambassadors for Neutrogena

In Irish fashion news, R&B sisters, Chloe and Halle Bailey have been chosen to represent skincare brand Neutrogena. The Grammy Award nominated stars from LA will join a host of other famous faces to represent the American beauty company.

Neutrogena which was founded back in 1930 is today owned by worldwide multinational Johnson & Johnson. According to the sisters, they have always been huge fans of Neutrogena which they both used as part of their skincare regime since they were teens.

The pair first big break came with the release of their debut EP “Sugar Symphony” back in 2016. They have gained notoriety with famous celebrities like Michelle Obama taking a shine to the girls and have performed at the White House as well as supporting Beyonce on her The Formation World Tour.

Today Neutrogena are responsible for producing some of the best-selling skin and beauty products on the market including anti-ageing creams, skin and hair products.

Talking about their new appointment as brand ambassadors for Neutrogena, the pair said they were excited to be working with Neutrogena and that they are the first ever sister duo to work for the brand as ambassadors.

The pair said they have both grown up loving beauty and makeup and spent hours experimenting at their grandmother’s vanity table. Both Chloe and Halle see their new appointment as a chance to encourage Neutrogena’s inclusivity through their partnership given they feel it’s important to themselves to be associated with brands that make them feel included.

20 year old Halle commented that she feels so very grateful to have women like Chloe and her mother as inspiring figures around her that make her want to be a better person every single day.

She went on to say that she likes to surround herself with brands that are on that same page as herself with Neutrogena ticking all the boxes. You can check out all of Neutrogena’s skin and beauty products at their website Neutrogena.com.

Chloe x Halle named as brand ambassadors for Neutrogena