The benefits of body oil versus body lotion

The benefits of body oil versus body lotion

The oil vs lotion debate has been raging for years. Many swear by oil to lock in moisture while some feel like lotion is the way to go.

As you can tell by the title, we are firmly team oil. But we also firmly believe you need to use the best products for your skin. So, we’ve put together some tips to help you find the best option for you and your skin. If you find lotion is just not working and want to switch to oil, keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Ireland for our tips.

Difference Between Oil & Lotion

Both are used to moisturise the skin. Body oils can help to re-introduce moisture into your skin. Lotions are water based and can be used to treat certain skin conditions.

Benefits Of Body Oil

Regulate sebum production: oils are known for their absorbent properties because many vegetable-based oils – avocado and almond for example – mimic the natural lipids found in our skin. This is perfect for a number of reasons. One, the structural similarities can help to repair and regulate your skin’s moisture barrier.

Improves skin barrier: when oils are absorbed by our skin, the top layers treat them as their own, which results in a moisturising effect.

Oils tend to be cleaner: most oils available tend to have less questionable ingredients than lotions. Although you should always read the label. In this day and age, no one should be putting toxic ingredients on their skin.

How To Apply Body Oil

It is all about timing. Due to their occlusive nature, oils work better when your skin is wet. This is because it will help to lock in moisture, so your best option is to apply directly after showering. You can use a moisturiser first and then go in with a body oil to lock in moisture.

The benefits of body oil versus body lotion