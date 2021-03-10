IPSY collaborates with Khloé Kardashian

In Irish fashion news, US cosmetic subscription service IPSY have teamed up with Khloe Kardashian for the launch of Glam Bag x Khloé which is a collection of the most lust-after beauty products collated by the Californian reality star.

This new collection Glam Bag x Khloé is her first solo beauty collaboration that marks the second edition of the IPSY Glam Bag X program with the first selling out ahead of its February release date

IPSY who are a BFA Industries brand founded back in 2011, operates the biggest beauty subscription in the world. Their signature Glam Bags are designed to deliver personalised beauty products that are tailored to each member’s own lifestyle.

People who subscribe to their $55 service receive a Glam Bag x Khloé that contains 8 full-size products valued up to $529. 5 of these are tailored to the subscribers own individual taste with a further choice of 3 being available for selection via IPSY’s own proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY MATCH.

The collection itself include all the top and recognised names in the beauty industry that includes brands such as Anastasia, Morphe, MAC Cosmetics Charlotte Tilbury, Beverly Hills, Herbivore Botanicals and Olaplex to name a few.

In a media statement supporting her new venture with IPSY, 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian said “I am thrilled to share my Glam Bag X collection. For me, beauty is the ultimate form of self-expression, and through the years I’ve experimented with it all. I’ve been so fortunate to be able to learn from my sisters and I’ve developed my own tips and tricks along the way.

Khloé continues “With this collaboration I get to share the products that I consider a part of my daily routine as well as a few that I’ve more recently discovered and simply cannot live without. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to put together and I can’t wait to reveal the full collection!”

Senior Vice President for merchandising for IPSY Emine ErSelcuk commented that Khloe embodies self-expression in its truest form. Emine said She is a successful entrepreneur and busy mom who is truly passionate about all things beauty. She (Khloé) is completely invested in our mission of making beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all.

“Khloé really wanted to make her beauty essentials accessible to the broader beauty community and we are thrilled to be able to deliver on that promise with so many incredible, never-before sampled brands.”

