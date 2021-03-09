Cardi B unveils stylish fashion doll for kids

Cardi B unveils stylish fashion doll for kids

In Irish fashion news, American singer and rapper, Cardi B has launched a fashion doll designed in her own image in collaboration with Real Women Are.

The 28-year-old singer has teamed up with Real Women are a company that promotes inclusion and diversity in women.

The new Cardi B doll that comes in a pink box which includes her name on the exterior of the carton. Inside there is a doll designed in her image that includes 2 different outfits along with jewellery and accessories.

However, fans of the New York star will have to wait a few months yet with the dolls now only available by pre-order for delivery in July 2021.

On announcing the news, the New York star took to social media to tell her 85 million Instagram followers “BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me,” she shared on Instagram. “This means sooo much.”

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (AKA) Cardi B who has a strong affinity with fashion is the first female rapper in the America to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Last year the US singer became the first female rapper to be awarded by the FN Achievement Awards when she won the Style Influencer of the Year award 2020 which incidentally was presented to Cardi by French fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

The stylish rapper also shared two videos explaining the inspiration behind her move to launch her new doll. Cardi B which she puts down to her own 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, and other young family members. She wrote

“I’m a girl’s mom and y’all know how crazy I go with my nieces on Christmas and I just be like ‘wow,’ these dolls are not like Barbies, they are way more expensive, they come with way more fashion, they come way more diverse, they come so chic and I gotta constantly spend money on these dolls because my daughter constantly wants me to buy these dolls. So it’s like, you know what? Why am I not going to get the doll business?”

Cardi B unveils stylish fashion doll for kids