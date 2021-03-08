Hayley Kiyoko launches new Hue by Hayley fragrance

In Irish fashion news, American singer songwriter, Hayley Kiyoko has developed her own fragrance. The 29-year old Los Angeles music star is one of many faces from the world of entertainment to design her own beauty scent that she is hopping will appeal to an audience beyond her follows.

Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft AKA Hayley Kiyoko first sprung to fame as a child model in the late 90’s and appeared in the hit movie film series Scooby-Doo.

As well as starring in other films and TV series including Five Points, she was also founder of pop group The Stunners. After the bad slip up she has extended her singing career as a solo artist to go on and have a string of music including “I’m too Sensitive for This Shit” which was released at the beginning of 2020.

Hayley has come up with her own unique eau de parfum, titled “Hue by Hayley” in conjunction with Warner Music, Atlantic Records, Brands with Purpose and Slate Brands.

Her vegan cruelty free fragrance that dropped this week includes top notes of blood orange, watermelon and freesia; heart notes of peony, lychee, rose and pink magnolia, and base notes of cacao and musk.

According to Haley, this partnership has been 3 years in the making where she was presented with the opportunity to team with Slate Brands. The American musician told online beauty and fashion magazine WWD she had discussed with Slate Brands what she was interested in and passionate about, and fragrance has always been her number one.

Hayley said “I’ve been working on it for a really long time, especially since I tried to create something that really embodies who I am and what I’m trying to evoke.”

Kiyoko also claims the name of her new scent was created because of her own relationship with queerness, calling it ‘Hue’ because we’re all different shades on this massive spectrum, there is no box or specific label everyone identifies with,”

Hayley went on to say “ “I really pushed to create a feminine and masculine sense all in one. I tried to find that balance, because that’s who I am to the core.” Hue by Hayley fragrance which was launched last week is now available at huebyhayley.com.

