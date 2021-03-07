How to look stylish without spending any money

As we are all stuck at home, it can be hard to resist the urge to buy new clothes every week. And we can understand why people want to buy new clothes. Fashion has a way to make us feel good and lift our spirits.

But shopping for new clothes every week is not only horrible for our wallets, but also the environment. Which makes us wonder how do we look good without spending money? Well, luckily we have put together some style tricks here at Ladies fashion Ireland to help you work with your current wardrobe.

Declutter Your Current Wardrobe

You can be surprised how many great pieces you already own. However, when we wear the same things over and over, these pieces can often find themselves resigned to the back of your wardrobe. The first step to rescuing these pieces is to declutter and reorganise. This will allow you to easily see what you own. When you have a clear idea of what’s in your wardrobe, you can start having fun with it.

Jazz Up Boring Looks With Accessories

Even the most basic of clothing can be elevated using the right accessories. Rummage through your jewellery or accessory box for statement pieces that add some glamour to your everyday outfit. Do you have a bold headband you bought once but never wore? How about a statement chain necklace or a pair of retro socks? These can all be used to create a fashion-forward outfit that is anything but boring.

Style Basics In New Ways

The best thing about sites like Pinterest of fashion blogs on Insta is that they are full of style inspiration. Your basics are the backbone of your wardrobe. However, they can get boring quickly if you keep wearing them the same way. So why not get creative with your favourite clothes? Pair a classic white shirt with a pair of bike shorts and tube socks. Or take that classic shirt and wear it underneath your bra for a change.

Have Fun With Layering

Continuing from the above point, layering can be a great way to create a stylish look. Wear a hoodie under a blazer. Or sling a jumper loosely over another one. How about wearing your tube socks over the bottom of your joggers? There are countless ways to style the pieces you already own.

Wear A Tonal Look

Wearing the same colour from head to toe in different textures can make for a super stylish outfit. Look in your wardrobe for pieces that are made in the same colour and use them to create a striking ensemble.

