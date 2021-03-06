Hailey Bieber is new Superga Global Ambassador

In Irish fashion news, fashion model Hailey Bieber has joined the Superga team as she is appointed their new Global Ambassador. Haley who is wife to pop musician Justin Bieber has stepped in to front Superga’s spring 2021 advertising campaign.

Italian footwear brand Superga which was founded in Italy back in 1911 are makers of cool men, women’s and children’s street and sports footwear.

Hailey who is hot property right now is renowned for her smart streetwear fashion looks was already a fan of the Italian footwear company before signing as their ambassador. The 24-year-old model would often be snapped wearing their signature sneakers as part of her relaxed fashion looks. As part of the new Superga spring campaign, Hailey is photographed in a range of poses that were taken in New York.

Talking about her new appointment as global ambassador for Superga, Bieber commented that Italy was one of her favourite counties because she honeymooned there with her now husband Justin back in 2018.

Hailey went on to say “I love the story and heritage of this brand. Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It’s timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style,”

Stevie Dance is a talented creative director and photographer took all the shots for Superga spring ad campaign which was New York City. Hailey was styled by New York-based stylist and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson with Bieber shown in a white shirt and denim bottoms that were accessorised with gold jewellery.

Superga commented that fashion conscious Hailey was the right choice for their new global ambassador role given her active role in environmental issues in protecting the planet.

Hailey is seen as a perfect fit given their introduction of their new organic collection which includes signature styles that are crafted using eco-friendly materials that includes organic cotton, hemp, recycled rubber and cork.

The new Superga springtime range that comes in men’s women’s and kids’ sizes are available now at their website and selected retailers.

