Georgia May Jagger teams up with Wrangler

In Irish fashion news, fashion model, Georgia May Jagger has teamed up with denim fashion brand Wrangler for their new “Turn Heads. Capture Hearts” ad campaign for their Women’s Heritage Collection.

The 29-year-old fashion model who is daughter of The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Supermodel, Jerry hall is fronting Wranglers new campaign which was announced as part of their Autumn-Winter 20 range.

Wrangler that was founded back in 1904 in the UK are owned by Kontoor Brands. Today they are one of the world’s largest producers of men and women’s denim fashion wear.

Their “Turn Heads. Capture Hearts” ad campaign for their Women’s Heritage Collection which is fronted by the London born fashion model which is also supported by a catchy tagline in support of their female audience which reads “Wrangler woman confidently commands attention while living by her own rules.”

Wrangler are also marketing this campaign on a global scale which will include both North and South America, Europe and Asia. According to Wrangler, their new collection that caters for all women’s shapes and sizes features a figure-flattering high-rise top block that hugs from the waist to the hips.

Available in 5 different styles which includes their best-seller straight leg “Wild West”, their flared jean called “Wanderer”, “Westward” – an exaggerated bootcut, a skinny fit called “Wriggler”, and “Worldwide”, which is an exaggerated wide leg. The jeans all come with a leather back patch and stitched pocket W’s.

Vice President of Global Design at Wrangler, Vivian Rivetti, commented that for decades, Wrangler have always inspired women to be confident, bold, and express their personal style. She believes that Georgia May Jagger’s own entrepreneurial spirit and swagger personifies how their women’s heritage collection is designed to make women feel.

Vivian said “Georgia moves through the world with confidence, and we’re excited for her to lend her style and authentic spirit to help us bring the collection to life.”

Adding to the Wrangler media statement, Georgia May Jagger said “Wrangler is one of the original denim brands that’s been on the map for decades. Their authentic heritage and modern style work perfectly for me and is everything I look for in a pair of jeans. I’m really happy to be working with them.” The new “Women’s Heritage Collection” from Wrangler is on sale now at their website wrangler.com.

