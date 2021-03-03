Fashion essentials for Spring 2021

Fashion essentials for Spring 2021

For most fashionistas, the past year has been somewhat of a washout due to the Coronavirus. With Christmas more or less cancelled, fashion has somewhat taken a back seat up until now.

Now Spring 2021 is nearly upon us, we can take solace that some type of normality is just around the corner.

With his in mind, it’s time to start thinking of springtime fashion for 2021. Fashion is a great way of lifting our spirits. It gives us all an opportunity to feel good about ourselves.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to take a quick look at some fashion essentials to have in our wardrobe for the months ahead. Each individual piece makes for great springtime fashion pleasers to keep you in style this coming season.

The ruffled top with detailing

Spring is a great time to breathe new life into your fashion look and what better way to do this with a stylish ruffled top with detailing.

Not only are these design tops very feminine but can fuse easily with other items in your closet for the months ahead. They can be fused with most types of stylish jeans or even that floral type skirt and sandals.

Opt for neutral or pastel shades to keep your look elegant yet chic.

The lilac denim jacket look

Oh boy, this is a really cute and girly look for this spring 2021. Light shades of purple (lilac) look fab in the shape of a denim jacket.

Jackets can act as great insulators during Spring. Casually fuse with stripped tees, jeans and even that beautiful gingham summery type dress. A must for any springtime wardrobe look this season.

Print up your sneaker look

Yep, these are definitely on trend this spring and slip into those beautiful Ladies sneakers with printed floral designs with ease.

From floral stamps for the more girly maiden look, to bold prints, printed sneakers are going to be the “in thing” this spring and summer time. Don’t be scared to experiment with different textures like suede and canvass.

The rose-coloured jeans affect

Floral shades are always associated with spring and summertime and rose-coloured jeans are a must for the season ahead.

Yes, most of us gals like the rose-tinted glasses but now it’s time to take it below these great tones below the waist. Designed for springtime, different shades of rose like honey, lavender or watermelon are on trend this season.

They can effortlessly with white or pastel shade tees and shirts. A definite mood lifter to define any great fashion look.

The bell sleeve sweater

Spring can be a funny time, weather-wise and temperatures can vary making makeshift layering a must. The bell sleeve design was big last season and carries over into spring 2021.

Their versatility and design mean they are lightweight and can offer a little more insulation to the body if temperatures dip. These look great when paired with pastel jeans or even that fab looking floral skirt.

The chic looking pastel jacket

Looking to take your fashion look up a notch? What better to do this than with a stylish pastel jacket or blazer. Fuse with a fitted jean and a plain white tee and pumps it has chic written all over it.

Shades of yellow or rose pastels make for that beautiful springtime look that can be carried into the summer months ahead.

Fashion essentials for Spring 2021