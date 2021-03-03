Estée Lauder appoint Ana de Armas as brand ambassador

In Irish fashion news, actress Ana de Armas has been joined the Estée Lauder team as their new Global brand ambassador.

The 32-year old star who plays the part of “Paloma” a Cuban spy in the new Bond movie “No Time to Die” alongside Daniel Craig will join the American cosmetic and beauty company as their new face.

The Cuban-Spanish fashion model and actress who will appear in a new promotional campaign for Launder this month is will also star in the new biographical drama film called “Blonde” where she plays the part of the blonde bombshell Marilyn Munroe that is due for release later this year. Armas will promote Estée Lauder’s new springtime scent that goes on sale in time for Easter.

Talking about her new appointment, the Estée Lauder’s team, Armas said that she has always been a fan of Estée Lauder products and loves their story of how they have become one of the leading beauty companies in the world today.

Group president of Estée Lauder Stéphane de La Faverie confirmed that her company were thrilled to welcome Ana to the Estée Lauder brand.

Stéphane said “Her story of overcoming barriers to achieve her dreams and become an accomplished actress is inspiring to women around the world, and her talent, warmth, and beauty will bring a new energy to the brand.”

The Estée Lauder who are a US multinational manufacturer of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products were founded back in 1949 in New York City.

Today Estée Lauder who have subsidiaries that include MAC Cosmetics, Origins, Clinique and Aveda are one of the best-selling beauty and skincare companies in the world with a combined annual turnover of over €11.5 billion euro.

Ana de Armas will join the likes of American fashion model Karlie Kloss in representing the Estée Lauder brand and products around the world.

