Different ways to style Men’s Polo Shirts in Spring

Now that March is here, it’s time to start thinking springtime fashion. Ok it’s not shorts and t-shirt time quiet yet, but the days are getting warmer and longer.

For most men, fashion may not be a priority just quite yet until the summer months land. However, it’s always nice to have some smart and versatile fashion pieces in your wardrobe just in case.

The reliable polo shirt normally seen as a background player when it comes to Men’s fashion. This being said, every guy should own one when it comes to great stylish springtime fashion. Why? because they are safe, reliable and offer versatility to any stylish guys fashion look.

Here at Men’s fashion Ireland, we are going to show you some clever ways to style your polo shirt this springtime season. Our fashion hints and tips present you with the opportunity to get clever in creating different looks with your polo shirt for that smart stylish finish.

Surrender the buttons

Open collared polo shirts always look cool unless you are trying to create that mod look. Now imagine your polo without buttons.

It can reinvent your polo shirt look in an instant. Its open look finish without buttons makes your fashion finish look chicer. Very like an open collared shirt, a polo can be dressed down or up depending on the occasion.

Pair with chinos and loafers and you create that relaxed stylish fashion look to move you effortlessly into summer. Ensure your polo is a snug fit so the collar remains sharp.

Suit up your polo shirt

One of the great things about the polo shirt during spring is its versatility. It can be worn with jeans for casual days off or dressed up and paired with a suit.

This look is smarter, but colours, fabric and design play a key part in nailing this finish. Neural shades in a cotton fitted finish can blend with most plain designed suits or blazer.

Tonal colours that mimic the shade of your suit are a great choice. Khaki or cream trousers fuse well with shades of green, red, pink or blue polos and blazer finish. Avoid loud colour polos as you want your look to be chic not overbearing.

Consider stripes as an option

Stripes are on trend this fashion season and can present something different to your polo shirt look. Opt for vertical stripes as a reliable bet. “Bold, block stripe polo shirts are just the thing make your fashion look interesting.

They can be worn with jeans, chinos, loafers or trainers with minimum effort required. Try and keep your choice of striped shirt down to 2 colours (less is more)

Experiment with some glow

As a rule of thumb, when choosing colours for your polo shirt, the darker your complexion the lighter the tones you are able to wear. For pale skinned fellas, who love the white polo shirt look, opt for lighter shades below the waist.

Sandy-coloured chinos can add contrast to your look. For darker skins, lighten your polo shades with pastels or lights shades of grey. These fuse effortlessly with darker shades of jeans like blacks or blue denim.

Piping offers something different

For those of you looking for simple concepts to lift your polo shirt look this spring, consider piping. Single coloured piping to the cuff and collar ot your polo can have a big impact on your finish.

Piping simultaneously smartens up any off-duty look and makes your look different to others around wearing polo shirts. They can be fused with chinos or jeans effortlessly Choices like navy or red with white piping is simple yet stylish. Even white polos with single coloured piping is also effective.

Final thought

When choosing any type of polo, also consider the fit, colour and material that you are going to feel comfortable wearing. Material choices for spring makes cotton a great choice.

Its Moisture-wicking, breathable and presents a classic look for spring or summer. As I said earlier, always opt for shades that match your skintone. Finally, polo shirts should always look fitted.

They are a stylish piece of above the waist fashion that offers total versatility to any great fashion look.

